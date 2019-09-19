ALIV announced on Tuesday its new “Together App” for local charities and organizations to raise thousands of dollars.

The cellular company has partnered with REV and FCIBC to create a platform that uses technology to bring financial resources and communities together in a very simple and transparent way.

ALIV Chief Commercial Officer Gravette Brown said the company has been working on the app for 15 months. It happened to be launched around the time of Hurricane Dorian.

“This website and this app feature together will allow all of you to raise funds transparently, internationally and the most convenient and efficient way that you possibly can,” Brown said.

“It gives you access now to platforms all around and also here in Nassau locally. Aggregated all charities in The Bahamas who are working together for various needs, not just Hurricane Dorian relief, on one single place so that people who want to help can go to one single place where they can find all of the ways that they can.”

In attendance were charities such as the Bahamas Red Cross, Headknowles and the Bahamas Feeding Network. Chairman and Group CEO of Cable Bahamas Group of Companies Franklyn Butler was also at the launch.

“I recognized immediately that this was a huge opportunity to have a huge impact for organizations throughout our country who are continuing to struggle to address those most at risk,” Butler said.

“Needless, hurricane exposes those most at risk and those who have in a very real way and so to launch together today with ALIV and the CBL group is a really is exciting opportunity for me personally.”

There is a small transaction fees of one percent for the running cost, but those fees were suspended during the time of Hurricane Dorian relief.