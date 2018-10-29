The passing of former Cabinet Minister Bradley B. Roberts is deemed a great lost to Sunshine Holdings Limited . Mr. Roberts was a founding shareholder of the company and the first Chairman of its Board.

A release from the Board said he was “a man from humble beginnings who began his career as a businessman in the 1960s and showed tremendous talent and skill in commerce.

“Mr. Roberts was instrumental in the formation and growth of Sunshine Holdings from its modest start to its present status as one of the largest corporate groups in The Bahamas. Through it all, “Brother B”, as his Partners affectionately called him, remained committed to the Company’ s corporate vision and proved that “Bahamians of humble origins could work together to own and operate large businesses,” said the statement.

Corporate Secretary Kyron E. Strachan said, “Mr. Roberts and his Partners, who are collectively known as the “Sunshine Boys” transcended the obstacles that prevailed in a Pre-Independence Bahamas and redefined the possibilities for future generations of Bahamian entrepreneurs.”

He said the former business partners of Mr. Roberts, the Directors, Executive Team and Staff of Sunshine Holdings, its subsidiaries and affiliate companies extend heartfelt condolences to the Widow of Mr. Roberts, Mrs. Hartlyn Roberts, their three children, five grandchildren and the entire Roberts family.