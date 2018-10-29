Categorized | National News

Sunshine Holdings Mourns Passing Of Deputy Chairman

Posted on 29 October 2018. by Jones Bahamas

The passing of  former Cabinet Minister Bradley B. Roberts  is  deemed a great lost to Sunshine Holdings Limited .  Mr. Roberts was a founding shareholder of the company  and the first Chairman of its Board.

A release from the  Board said he was “a  man from humble beginnings who  began his career as a businessman in the 1960s and showed tremendous talent and skill in commerce.

“Mr. Roberts was instrumental in the formation and growth of Sunshine Holdings from its modest start to its present status as one of the largest corporate groups in The Bahamas. Through it all, “Brother B”, as his Partners affectionately called him, remained committed to the Company’ s corporate vision and proved that “Bahamians of humble origins could work together to own and operate large businesses,” said the statement.

Corporate Secretary Kyron E. Strachan said, “Mr. Roberts and his Partners, who are collectively known as the “Sunshine Boys” transcended the obstacles that prevailed in a Pre-Independence Bahamas and redefined the possibilities for future generations of Bahamian entrepreneurs.”

He said the  former business partners of Mr. Roberts, the Directors, Executive Team and Staff of Sunshine Holdings, its subsidiaries and affiliate companies extend  heartfelt condolences to the Widow of Mr. Roberts, Mrs. Hartlyn Roberts, their three children, five grandchildren and the entire Roberts family.

 

 

