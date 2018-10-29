Unemployment among the youth – those ages 15 to 24 – continues to be considerably higher than any other age group.

In May, preliminary results of the Labour Force Survey showed that this group’s unemployment rate increased from 22.1 per cent to 24.1 per cent.

Labour Minister, Dion Foulkes, said it’s something the government is still working on improving.

“That is one of the challenges that we have as a government, the unemployment among young people is unacceptably high and we’re doing all that we can.

“The eight labour on the blocks events that we have had so far, we think has given young people, especially young people, an opportunity to reach out to the various employers in order for them to get jobs.”

Results from the Labour Force Survey released in July of this year, showed employment shot up by 4,525 people or 2.2 per cent from 203,730 to 208,255.

While there were increases in both the number of employed and unemployed people, officials said there was no significant change in the country’s jobless rate between November 2017 and May this year.