Bains and Grants Town Member of Parliament, Travis Robinson, is an official One Young World Ambassador – one of four to win the prestigious award, the only person from the western hemisphere.

With 5,000 applications from around the world, that number was shortlisted to 18, then again to the final five – Robinson one of them.

“It opens the flood gates for the unbelievable to happen. It certainly puts The Bahamas on the world stage, and at the end of the day for me, its not about Travis or what I can get out of it for me, it’s always about the people,” he said.

“How is what I’m doing impacting people’s lives positively, and I think that if more politicians can take that route in terms of being people centered first, everything else will follow.

“And so, I want to encourage young persons out there not to limit themselves to one island, or even The Bahamas, or even the Caribbean, because we all have something innate in us that the world is waiting to receive,” he stated.

Mr. Robinson said while he’s not exactly sure how and who nominated him, he was more than surprised to see how much of a big deal the organization and the award really is.

“You’ve always got to be on your guard, you never know who is watching you and you never know what you’re doing or how what you’re doing is impacting people that you’re not even aware of,” he said.

“For me this is an open gate now, because having received the award, I’m now an official One Young World Ambassador and what that means now is that I can be called on at any moment to travel to any part of the world to speak on issues of concern relative to young persons,” the young MP said.

In January 2019, Robinson will travel to Libya, offering advice and consultancy to the Libyan Youth Council on poverty.