By Shenia Roberts

Journal Staff Writer



During the conclusion of the mid-year budget debate in parliament, member of

parliament for Freetown and National Security Minister Wayne Munroe

highlighted several major differences in governance under both the Progressive

Liberal Party (PLP) and The Free National Movement (FNM).

Munroe began by emphasizing that the PLP’s approach to issues has historically

been more transparent. This came in response to several claims of corruption and

conflicts of interest made by the opposition specifically about the recently

terminated deal with Bahamas Moorings Ltd.

However, Munroe compared the government’s handling of the moorings deal to

the opposition’s dealings with the controversial Oban deal. He suggested that the

Davis administration handled their issues more transparently saying that “at least

we can find the moorings document we still can’t find the Oban document. So,

when you want to look at who is transparent the moorings is a classic example of

it.”

Additionally, he went on to address the claims surrounding a conflict of interest

he noted that in order for there to be a conflict of interest the person in question

must be a decision maker. He went on to emphasize that “the person who they

claim has a conflict is not a decision maker.

Despite these declarations former Prime Minister and FNM MP for Killarney Dr

Hubert Minnis raised several questions to the Prime Minister with reference to

the alleged conflict of interest surrounding Bahamas Moorings Ltd.

Dr Minnis called on the Prime Minister to terminate the employee who allegedly

had direct involvement with the company and to release the names of the

beneficiaries of Bahamas Moorings Ltd. Minnis also questioned the Prime

minister’s hesitance to relieve the person in question saying that “if the answer is

no to the previous question why are you protecting this person who is bringing

the reputation of the highest office in the country into disrepute.”

The FNM member of parliament also called on the Davis Administration to

appoint an independent body to thoroughly investigate the incident and rule out

and suspicions of corruption or a conflict of interest. Although the Prime Minister

has not responded to these questions he recently described the FNM as

pessimists as he says “they have attached themselves to a narrative of failure.”

He emphasized that despite the negativity the government will continue its

efforts to improve the way of life for Bahamians.