The Member of Parliament for Nassau Village Halson Moultrie remains the chair as Speaker of the House of Assembly after parliamentarians voted yesterday to defeat a motion brought against him.

The original motion which was brought forth by Opposition leader Philip Davis read: be it resolved that “this House has no confidence in Halson Moultrie as Chair/Speaker of this honourable House because he is inadequate in many respects, has failed to carry out his obligations as Chair/Speaker, (and) made decisions detrimental to parliamentary democracy.”

In the morning session of the house, leader of government business, Renward Wells, moved to have that motion amended.

He said ,“After the first word “Whereas” delete all the words that follow and substitute the following:… ‘Now be it hereby resolved that this House has confidence in the speaker the Honourable Halson Moultrie, and that he be invited to resume his chair.”

The amendment was seconded by Pinewood MP Reuben Rahming and in the evening session Deputy Speaker Donald Saunders called for a vote on the amended bill.

Seven parliamentarians were absent for the vote and the Deputy Speaker who presided, abstained from voting.

Twenty-six voted yes and the entire opposition voted no.

Once invited back into the halls of parliament, Speaker Moultrie said to the opposition that his door is always open.

“I pledge to remain free from any partiality of any sort. My simple request to all members is that in your spirited discourse, please respect the chair and try to keep your provocations to a minimum,” Moultrie said.

He added that his mic is always on and his ears often hear insults being ‘hurled’ at him, especially when they come from close proximity.

“When the authority of the chair is challenged, the parliament loses not only time, but the gravity of the deliberations. I would want members as we proceed forward to honour the rules and regulations of this house,” Moultrie said.

He said the good to be gleaned from what transpired is the fact that they now have a chance to raise the bar and create an environment devoid of mudslinging and undignified insults.

This, he said, would open opportunities for more women to be a part of parliament.

“You have my solemn undertaking that I will do my humanly best not to repeat the incidents of the 7th of February 2018,” Moultrie said.