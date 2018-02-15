House of Assembly Speaker, Halston Moultrie made a public apology yesterday during the afternoon sitting of the House, and classified his actions at being out of character.

“Notwithstanding my response from the chair was not an appropriate response, I am indeed very sorry that it occurred and that it precipitated the bitterness and resentment that followed.

“I was wrong for getting into the flesh, I used the scripture: “we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, and spirits in high places.

“But I allowed myself to get into the flesh and out of character on the 7th of February 2018, and I said things that I should not have said.” Mr. Moultrie said.

Acknowledging his statements on February 7 may have been misinterpreted, Mr. Moultrie said that it was not his intentions to hurt.

“I realize now that some of my words we hurtful and some words opened the door to be construed in a way that they were not intended.

“And the member for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador, who knew me for years, we share a mutual best friend. He is fully aware that I didn’t intend to attack his wife. That is just not the kind of person I am or want to be,” Mr. Moultrie said.

“I am not a perfect man, but I am trying to get there. I’ve already expressed my forgiveness in the past few days to those who felt that I wronged them and my family and I, we are at a stage now where we recognize the value in relationships.

“My pride will not stand in the way of my love for the relationships that I’ve engendered over the years and my country this Bahamas. My pride will not stand in the way of God’s purpose for my life,” Mr. Moultrie said.

Mr. Moultrie then addressed the Progressive Liberal Party members and said that he wish them to work in unity.

“Honourable members of the minority party, you are an important point in our developing democracy.

“The parliament has voted an expression of confidence in your humble servant by majority and I think we are all reasonable men and women who are able to reason together in the best interest of the institution of this parliament and our nation.

“I have already forgiven you and I say let us now seek reconciliation together so that we can get on with the people’s business,” Mr. Moultrie said.

Calling the entire ordeal a learning experience, Mr. Moultrie also expressed gratitude to God, family and the constituents of Nassau Village.

“I thank God for this learning experience. I thank the wonderful people of the Nassau Village constituency for electing me to this honourable place. To my wife and family, I am grateful for your love and support,” he said.

Mr. Moultrie recognized spiritual advisors for the roles they played before his returning to the chair.

“There is wisdom in many councils, and I want to thank Bishop Delton Fernander, and the Bahamas Christian Council for timely intervention and for spiritual advice on forgiveness, peace and reconciliation.

“I also want to thank our Chaplain, Pastor Wells and my best friend from Great Inagua, Archdeacon James Palacious and Pastor Mario Moxey for their brotherly love and advice,” he said.

“Last and by no means least, I am indeed grateful to my parliamentary colleagues for your expressions and vote of confidence,” Mr. Moultrie said.