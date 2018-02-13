The wheels were put in motion to have a vote of no confidence against the Speaker House of the Assembly Halston Moultrie tomorrow.

Opposition leader Philip Davis sent a letter to acting house clerk David Forbes stating he feels that Speaker Moultrie is inadequate in many respects; has failed to carry out his obligations and has made decisions detrimental to parliamentary democracy.

“Pursuant to rule 52 of the rules of the house, this motion is to take precedence of all business for the next siting in which we will be allowed to attend following our unlawful suspension,” Davis said.

The House of Assembly convened yesterday with the absence of the official opposition.

The brief house sitting began with the Speaker making it clear that Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin has served her suspension and was able to return.

Early yesterday, the PLP MP said she would not enter the halls of parliament until all of her colleagues could return too.

As no opposition members were in the house, the lower chamber had to adjourn the proceedings.

“Given the gravity of what the leader of the opposition intends to do on Wednesday, the government is obliged along with this house to see to it that all members are here on Wednesday and that the motion is going to take precedence over the entire house agenda as per the rules,” Renward Wells, House leader said.

Outside parliament, barricades were again erected in Rawson Square along with a team of senior police officers in anticipation of what may have happened.

However, there was no show of force from the opposition or their supporters.

During a meeting with party supporters in Nassau Village last Thursday, Exuma MP I. Chester Cooper said he would return to the house demanding to enter. However when the session resumed yesterday, Cooper sent out a statement to the contrary.

“Though I take my sworn duty to represent the people of Exumas and Ragged Island in the House of Assembly very seriously, I will not be attending today’s House sitting. Firstly, the atmosphere surrounding the speaker’s side show has become circus-like, and I don’t wish to add to that. It is counterproductive and my desire is to work. When I can contribute to the proceedings and proper functioning of the House, I will return to work,” Cooper said.