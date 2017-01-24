Six male juveniles yesterday faced charges related to the recent stabbing at the Government High School.

The boys that were ages 16-17 appeared before Magistrate Constance Delancy.

Parents of the boys turned out at the Nassau Street Magistrateâ€™s Complex to support their loved ones.

News of last week Thursdayâ€™s horrific incident spread like wildfire putting many individuals in the community â€“ in particular scores of parents â€“ into a frenzy.

According to police, the brawl took place during the schoolâ€™s morning break, resulting in a male student being critically stabbed, while two others were injured.

At last report, the student remained in critical condition.

While the charges were unknown, five of the boys were remanded to the Simpson Penn School for Boys.

One of the boys pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

Murder Arraignments

Meantime, two murder suspects also faced charges yesterday.

The first was 25-year-old Peter Street resident Devon Strachan arraigned before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson- Pratt for the January 1st murder of Benjamin Rolle.

Rolle was not required to enter a plea, and was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until March 7th for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Facing a similar charge was 25-year-old Kemp Road resident, Christopher Joseph.

Joseph was charged with the December 7th 2016 murder of Lanero Alleyne.

He too was not allowed to enter a plea, and was remanded to the Department of Corrections until he returns on March 7th for a voluntary bill of indictment.