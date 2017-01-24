Built more than 200 years ago to guard the harbor of New Providence, Fort Fincastle is set to undergo a massive upgrade over the next few months according to officials at the Antiques, Monuments and Museums Corporation (AMMC).

According to the Chairman of the AMMC, Courtney Strachan, changes to the Fort are a necessity for tourism as well as for the corporation to sustain itself.

“At Fort Fincastle, the water tower has been closed for 15 years and there are a lot of dilapidated houses surrounding the property. Over a million tourists visit the site but only 200,000 people pay for admission. An upgrade to the property will be an opportunity to market Fort Fincastle, have a story to tell and include a wow factor,” Mr. Strachan said.

Currently a full tour of the Fort which includes the Queen’s Staircase is subject to a one dollar admission; however, after the property is revived the tour will extend to a full day at $15 for admission.

Fort Fincastle, the Water Tower and the Queen’s Staircase are pillars of Bahamian history and one of the country’s most visited tourist attraction. The water tower, according to Mr. Strachan is the most anticipated in the restoration projects.

“The Water Tower is considered one of the most popular sites in the Caribbean. It is either ranked first or second for most visited sites. Once we’re able to restore it we can sell it as a premium site to visit because tourists are now looking for heritage tourism,” Mr. Strachan said.

Notwithstanding, security is also said to be a big concern which the corporation is working on to improve.

The plans for the new and improved Fort will also include restoration and cleanup of the surrounding areas, acquisition and lease of neighboring properties, a commercialized restaurant, proposals to terrace the area, as well as improved parking and exhibition opportunities. On completion, the area will be known as the Fort Fincastle Heritage Park.