The Zonta Club of New Providence (ZCNP) hopes to raise funds through a “Tapas N’ Jazz” night of entertainment to assist the Ranfurly Home for Children with erecting the country’s first Transition Home or Halfway House.

The home will be used to house young ladies in separate quarters from young men as they prepare to successfully transition and integrate into the wider society.

Specifically, The Ranfurly Home President Alexandra Maillis-Lynch noted the transition homes are needed for children who would have lived at the home but have moved out of the home as they come of age.

“The home is important because many children who pass through the doors of the Ranfurly Home do not have the back up of family ad security to help them better ease into adulthood,” she said

“At 18 they are required to leave home care. If they are one of the children who don’t have a mentor that can finically support them, then they’re on their own.”

As a result of this she says kids have fallen to wayside, succumbing to bad influences.

It is hope that this home would provide a stop gap for at least two years.

“This fundraiser will be a lovely evening of fun food and live entertainment that will benefit Workforce Readiness Programs and the Ranfurly’s Transition home,” said ZCNP President Claudine Farquharson.

“One of the projects envisioned by this Club is that of a transition or halfway home for women and young girls.”

Ms. Farquharson said while it is still a vision the partnership with the Ranfurly Home is crucial in the interim.

The event is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. February 4th, 2017 at Sapodilla Restaurant.