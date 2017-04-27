Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie yesterday called for Prime Minister Perry Christie to “come clean” and address the corruption a few of his cabinet ministers have recently been linked to.

Mr. Collie in a statement has strongly urged citizens to sign a petition demanding Mr. Christie to “do his job”, which is to deal with the corruption, and fire those involved in it.

These corruption claims stem from Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson and Minister of Education and Marathon incumbent Jerome Fitzgerald.

The two ministers, who were both lead negotiators in the Baha Mar remobilization, have been accused of a conflict of interest.

After both denied the claims, Mr. Fitzgerald later admitted that he had attempted to secure brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts for his family after leaked emails proved that to be the case.

A few days later it was revealed that Golden Gates candidate Shane Gibson had received $94,000 from Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard during the period August 2011- January 2013.

Mr. Gibson later said the money was used for his 2012 election campaign and as a contribution to his constituents’ scholarship fund.

The prime minister remains silent on the matters.

The FNM chairman said it is stunning that only one member of the PLP has stepped forward to call for Mr. Fitzgerald’s resignation.

“It’s been a week since the first revelations of total corruption by PLP ministers and the prime minister hasn’t addressed this issue once. Even one of his own PLP candidates is throwing the axis of corruption under the bus. It is high time the prime minister and his cronies come clean and clear,” Mr. Collie said.



“It is clearly a yes or no question. Either cabinet members Fitzgerald, Allyson-Maynard Gibson and Shane Gibson abused their positions of power or they did not. Even the PLP’s own candidate Dr. Charles Clarke acknowledged that Jerome Fitzgerald violated the cabinet rules and even went as far as suggesting to the Guardian that Fitzgerald do the right thing and resign by saying, ‘In a first world society one wouldn’t even have to ask,’” the FNM chairman continued.

Mr. Collie admonished Bahamians to agitate for action by Mr. Christie by supporting the petition on an online site, www.firedem.com

“Bahamians cannot risk another five years of PLP politicians that enrich themselves by manipulating their positions in government. The FNM believes government is the employees and the Bahamian people are the employers. When elected, we will act swiftly to enact reforms that curtail corruption and prioritize the interests of the people,” said Mr. Collie.