Since the launch of the enrolment phase of National Health Insurance on Monday, more than 3,000 Bahamians have enroled and selected their doctor from whom they will soon be able to receive Primary Care services at no cost at point of service. In order to enrol, you must meet all of the following criteria: 1. You have been issued an NIB Smart Card. 2. You are either a citizen or a legal resident of The Bahamas. 3. You have been residing in The Bahamas for a period of six months immediately before enrolment. To prove your residency in The Bahamas for the last six months, you need to provide at least one document from the list below: · Utility bills in your name (e.g. home phone, gas, electricity, cable) for past six months · Housing contract (e.g. monthly rental agreements, lease or proof of property ownership) · Unemployment assistance documentation · RISE or other social programme documentation from the Department of Social Services · Designation of The Bahamas as the applicant’s permanent address on school or employment records · Official statement from a Bahamas-based bank account · School letter · Any other such documentation that would be deemed sufficient by an NHIA-authorized representative. For persons who have a private insurance plan, they will also need to provide their policy group ID and Member ID number when filling out the enrolment form. Persons are encouraged to visit www.nhibahamas.gov.bs to ensure they are familiar with the enrolment process.