Three hundred and ninety pounds of marijuana, estimated at a street value of $390,000, was confiscated by officials of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) in the Big Pond community early yesterday morning.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Butler, a Bahamian man and a Jamaican woman were apprehended when the drugs were found.

“Reports are that sometime around 7 a.m., a team of officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit acting on intelligence went to a home located at Water Street, Big Pond,” ACP Butler said.

“Once at Water Street, we made our presence known and we were able to make our entry into a home here at number 46. We met a male and a female occupant and a number of nylon bags containing a quantity of marijuana.”

ACP Butler, during yesterday’s press briefing, had a message for those persons who think they may want to engage in illegal drug trafficking.

“We strongly say to persons who seek to participate in the illegal drug trade that the Drug Enforcement will seek you out. The Drug Enforcement will leave no stone unturned,” he said.

“We are certainly inspired by what we do and we understand the significance of going after perpetrators of drug trafficking. We would like to see our streets cleaned of drugs.”

Additionally, ACP Butler sent a message to the Bahamian community.

“We are concerned about the level of drugs moving within our communities and the impact it actually has on persons, especially young persons,” he said. “There is a correlation between drugs and crime.”

The Bahamian man and Jamaican woman apprehended are expected to appear before a magistrate as soon as possible.