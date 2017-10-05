Police report that a man who was shot at Ida Street on Sunday 17th September 2017, died in hospital early yesterday morning.

According to reports, shortly before 6:00pm on Sunday 17th September 2017, the victim along with another male were driving in a vehicle on Ida Street, when they were approached by two male occupants of a gray Chrysler vehicle armed with a handgun, who shot the victim before speeding off. The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition where he was detained. The victim died in hospital shortly after 5:00am on 4th October 2017.

This incident is under active investigations.

POLICE SEIZE GUN AND DRUGS IN HOUSE RAID, 3 IN CUSTODY

Police Officers from the Southeastern Division took three adult males into custody following the seizure of a firearm and a quantity of dangerous drugs on Wednesday 4th October 2017.

According to reports, around 9:00am, Officers acting on intelligence executed a

search warrant on a home located at Read Sea Road where they uncovered a 9 – millimeter Pistol with 6

rounds of ammunition and a quantity of marijuana. The three male occupants of the home were

subsequently taken into custody.

Officers from the Firearm Tracing and Gang Investigations Unit seized an illegal gun off the streets of New Providence, shortly after 3:00pm on Thursday 3rd October 2017.

Police officers were conducting an operation in Fox Hill, when they search a premises in the Fox Hill area and uncovered a 9 – millimeter pistol with 4 live rounds of ammunition.

No one was arrested for this seizure.