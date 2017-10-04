The Prime Minister is not occupied with comments made by Pineridge MP Reverend Frederick McAlpine who in a blistering attack on the government’s plan last week said once Dominicans experience a “better standard of living” in The Bahamas, they may not be inclined to return to their country.

This was revealed by Press Secretary Anthony Newbold during the weekly press briefing.

“The Prime Minister feels that this is a democracy- if that is your view then fine, the prime minister is concerned with the Bahamas as a country.

“If a Member of Parliament has a view that’s his or her view, but he has to be concerned about The Bahamas and it’s place in the world,” Mr. Newbold said.

Rev. McAlpine, a Free National Movement backbencher, recommended that wealthy Cabinet ministers take money from their own pockets to contribute to the Dominica’s restoration efforts, rather than give its citizens safe haven in the Bahamas.

He also recommended that the government pay Bahamians to work in Dominica and help with restoration instead of allowing storm victims to have safe haven here; as he suggested they may never leave once they get used to a better standard of living.

In what appeared to be a swipe at Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis who wiped tears from his eyes earlier as he spoke of the destruction in Dominica and the harsh reactions some have had to his plans to help citizens there, Rev. McAlpine said he was crying for his own people.