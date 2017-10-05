Amidst public speculation of possessing two passports from two different countries, Transport and Local Government Minister Frankie Campbell during his contribution in The House yesterday sought to dispel those rumors and with evidence on hand.

“While I am not at all in any way form or fashion ashamed or embarrassed of my heritage,”

“I want to say to the good people of Southern Shores who I gave the privilege to serve that Frankie Alfred Campbell is as Bahamian as conch salad,” said the MP.

The concerns were raised while the minister was a guest on a local radio talk show on which he revealed that he held two passports.

Mr. Campbell took out his two passports in The House to show those who could see.

“Having been appointed to The Bahamas Embassy in Port Au Prince in September of 2010,”

on the 26th day of September 2010, I was issued a diplomatic passport number ED0000143.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis confirmed the minister’s response in a local daily on Monday.

He told the daily that what Mr. Campbell said was indeed true and said that people should stop trying to “spew venom and misinformation.”

That special passport Mr. Campbell said is still valid and one he does not use or abuse, but rather keeps as a source of pride and accomplishment.

The second passport came courtesy of his appointment as a cabinet minister on May 15th.