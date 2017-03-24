Six families are left to pick up the pieces following a Shanty Town fire on an unnamed street West of Cowpen Road Wednesday night.

The blaze, which required all fire units on the island to be called in, was contained shortly after fire officials were alerted to it sometime after 8:00 p.m.

Fire Services Superintendent Walter Evans said from all accounts four homes were completely destroyed.

Superintendent Evans was also unable to reveal the demographics of persons affected.

Now just hours later early Thursday morning, fire officials tackled another fire in the eastern part of New Providence.

Superintendent Evans said the fire took place at a lot off Bernard Road.

When The Bahama Journal arrived on scene, the fire had already been extinguished.

No one was injured nor were any homes nearby affected.

A nearby resident said, “The firefighters were here moments ago. It was nothing; it took them no time to put it out.”