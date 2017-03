Dennis Teynor, a 26-year-old was arraigned yesterday in court for the murder of Rhoda Russell.

The East Street South resident was charged on Russell’s murder that took place, October 27th, 2016.

Chief Magistrate Joan Ferguson permitted Teynor to make a final phone call in court before being adjourning his matter until May 18th, 2017, for the Voluntary Bill of Indictment.