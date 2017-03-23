Absentee police resulted in the robbery of three female voter registration workers at the St. Barnabas Distribution Centre off Blue Hill Road Tuesday night.

Police officials said the incident took place sometime after 8:00 p.m.

“Three female workers were preparing to leave the Parliamentary Voters Card distribution outlet located at St. Barnabas Church Activity Center, off Blue Hill Road,” police said.

“When they were approached by two men armed with a handgun, who robbed them of cash and a cell phone before fleeing on foot.”

Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall says luckily no one was harmed and the absence of police presence is abnormal at any of the distribution outlets.

“It so happened at that particular time there was no police presence, very unusual,” he said.

“It’s a police matter and I think they are dealing with it in house.”

As a temporary measure, the distribution centre has been relocated to the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium.

During the House of Assembly yesterday, Minister of National Security and Minister with responsibility for elections Dr. Bernard Nottage also noted that the integrity of the voting process was not tampered with.

“With respect to the integrity of the voting process at the time of the robbery, all of the voter’s cards, it was at the end of the session and all of the registration paraphernalia was not in the registry location it was on its way to Parliament Registrar Department,” he said.

“There was no loss of voter’s cards to anything of that concern. None of the equipment used in the distribution of cards were lost.”

Dr. Nottage also took the time and assured the public that incidents like Tuesday’s will not be repeated.