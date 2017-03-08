Using an interpreter to translate the charges, seven Haitian Nationals were arraigned yesterday before Magistrate Andrew Forbes in the Supreme Court.

Represented in Court #8 by Attorney Tai Pinder was 58-year-old Alteon Raymond, 42-year-old Wisler Labanche, 54 -year-old Bertrand Predestin, 44-year-old Richard Fortiulien, 28 -year-old, Jeanty Valerice, 43-year-old Romane Petit Frere and 43-year-old Jean Eliezaire Benjamin.

The males all pleaded not guilty to the following charges.

Count one magistrate Forbes said it is alleged that on Thursday March 2nd, 2017 at Hole in the Wall, Abaco the men were found in possession of a quantity of drugs, namely cocaine with intent to supply.

Count two, conspiracy to possess drugs namely cocaine with the intent to supply.

Count three the importation of drugs with the intent to supply, also cocaine and finally count four, conspiracy to import drugs, cocaine, with the intent to supply.

Magistrate Forbes asked the males’ interpreter if they wished to say anything, to which they replied, “no.”

All of the defendants were denied bail and will return to court on the 21st of April and will remain in custody until the matter is concluded.