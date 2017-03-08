Charred remains of desks and parts of containers once used for classrooms is what firefighters extinguished yesterday on a condemned property to the rear of the A.F Adderley High School.

The containers were at one point used as classrooms for students from the A.F Adderley High School.

However, some two years ago the property was condemned.Â

Grove Street Police Station Superintendent Derek Bethel said they were alerted to the fire aroundÂ 12:40 p.m.

“Private people were doing some welding to separate the leg of a trailer bonded on the Western side of A.F Adderley School separated by the fence,” he said.Â

“Sparks flew and a trailer caught fire.”Â

Fire personnel were dispatched to the area and the blaze was contained within no time the Superintendent told reporters.Â

School was in session at the time of the fire and none of the students or any of the welders was harmed.

Moving forward it is said that the property is supposed to be cleared and used for parking.

As to what the private company was welding on the property for, this could not be revealed.

No foul play of any kind is suspected.

Â

Â