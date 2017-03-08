Two days following a blaze at the New Providence Landfill and officials say it could take up to five to seven days before the Jubilee Gardens Community will see any drastic decreases of smoke in the area.

The Bahama Journal visited the area yesterday and though smoke had slightly subsided, the area still reeked of the stench, a scent that could last for several days.

Social Services officials say with this in mind, the shelter at the Kendal Isaacs Gym will remain opened.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials were also on site at the gym setting up a command centre.

The centre is to ensure that various government and non government departments can access and exchange information.

Department of Social Services Assistant Director Leonard Cargill is again urging those who need it most, to make use of the shelter and assistance the government is providing.

“Right now we are processing everyone from here,” he said.

“Persons were going to one of our centre yesterday but everything is done from here. All the assistance you require, persons who were in the affected areas and are still in the area can come.”

He added that individuals should know it is similar to that of a hurricane shelter.

“Bring your essentials, your medication and any important documents, I would bring those as well,” he said.

The shelter was officially activated sometime around 6pm Sunday.

Between then and Monday Social Services officials said some 57 persons had made use of the shelter.

However last night Mr. Cargill said they saw one family who were very comfortable by all indications.

The shelter will remain opened until the all clear is officially given.