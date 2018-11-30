As yesterday was recognized as World Children’s Day the Primary School Principal’s Association held a service at the Church of God of Prophecy East Street.

Addressing the adults in attendance, Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd said it’s their job to preserve the lives of the nation’s youth.

“We in the Ministry of Education, the government and the leaders of our society are calling on all stakeholders to put our collective efforts together to ensure that our children are safe, healthy and happy.”

“We must pour into them effective antidotes to crime and violence, abuse and deficiencies and poor attitudes.”

“Pour into their emotions and their bodies, in to their spirits and their lives so that they can be prepared not only for today, which is important because they must live today, but for their future,” he said.

Minister Lloyd also stressed the need for children to play and enjoy their childhood.

“I went to a school that I won’t name, I asked the teachers how often do these children play? They said minister we let them go out once a day.”

“I asked are you joking? Children learn through play, that’s their language. So I mandated that they go out twice a day, one for structured play and once for free play.”

“They learn their environments; they learn the postures of the sand. They learn that some sand is fun and some sand is not,” the minister said.

The Education Minister also encouraged students to be thankful for all they have.