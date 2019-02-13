All those with symptoms of the highly contagious scabies at the Sybil Strachan Primary school have been treated.

All the affected teachers were counselled and offered the opportunity to be treated as well, according to Health Minister, Dr. Duane Sands. who updated the media yesterday.

Updating the Media yesterday, the Minister said, “now, we have to follow up in the homes of all of the persons of the cases to deal with the contacts and to make sure this is wiped out,” Dr. Sands said.

“As a matter of fact, once people are treated they can go back to school the following day,” he said.

Scabies is spread by direct contact.