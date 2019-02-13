Authorities are trying not to increase the fear index in the wake of four murders this past weekend.

Now there are repeated reassurances that these incidents are all isolated and that those involved may have been feuding.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames says,“the shootings last Friday would have all been cleared, persons would have been arraigned just yesterday in connection with those.

“Police are already following leads in connection with these matters. These matters in a sense are matters that are isolated to individuals who may have had conflict for whatever reason.”

“We are looking at making a full determination, the police that is, as to how these matters would have occurred.”

“We’re confident in our strategy and we feel that our strategy is in fact working,” said Minister Dames.

Mr. Dames stressed that reducing crime is not just the responsibility of law enforcement agencies.

“We introduced the ministry’s advisory team on crime lead by Dr. David Allen and we will be working very closely with communities and carry out evidence based work to determine what are some of the additional measures that we need to employ.

“This more than a police issue and sometimes I think we get too cornered, too restricted and say as what is the police doing?

“The police are doing their job. They just sent three guys to court for a matter that occurred a week ago,” he said.

The country’s latest homicides happened just hours apart on Sunday.

The first took place at 9am on Washington Street and Balfour Avenue. The second took place on Miami Street and Robinson Road. The last took place around 9pm Sunday night at Potter’s Cay dock.

The Minister also stressed that when compared to last year, the number of homicides are down.

In January 2018 there were 12 murders, and so far for 2019 there are 10 murders.