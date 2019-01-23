Bahamas Gaming Operators Association (BGOA) Chief Executive Officer, Gershan Major, told Rotarians yesterday of efforts to ensure that there is a safety net in place to protect those most vulnerable engaging in gaming.

“We have today, over 200 persons on a self-exclusion list,” he said.

“Those individuals are some of who excluded themselves, some of whom the operators excluded,” he added.

“These individuals also are getting the type of professional intervention that the responsible gaming policy demands through the Bahamas Gaming Operators Association.

“We have in place a partnership with Sandilands Rehabilitation Center, where we have funded five of their professional clinicians to specifically study in the area of gambling addiction.

“The more persons who show themselves as needing help, the broader the safety net that we want to have to provide those types of interventions,” he said.

There have been talks of a national lottery, despite the government imposing increased taxes on gaming operators.

In terms of feedback from gaming operators, Mr. Major said the BGOA has not given the issue any consideration at this point, as its simply an assertion.

“The government is the government, the government will be minded to do what it needs to do relative to whatever report it needs to get to make informed decisions.”

“The industry will continue to operate as a regulated concern,” he added.

The BGOA’s mandate is awareness, education and advocacy.