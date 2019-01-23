Bahamas Hotel and Managerial Union and the management of the Grand Lucayan Resort, Lucayan Renewal Holdings Ltd., are still meeting and talking things over when it comes to Voluntary Separation Packages (VSEP’s) for the line staff at the resort in Grand Bahama.

Minister of Labour, Senator Dion Foulkes, confirmed with reporters just before the weekly Cabinet meeting that there is an “agreement in principle” with the line staff union.

“The union executives for the last week or so have been in consultation with the management at the hotel.

“We have a global figure that we have agreed [on] with them. We are trying to work out the specific payout for 160 persons, just to make sure that it is accurate,” Sen. Foulkes said.

Mr. Foulkes also confirmed that there is also discussion on back pay for the line staff employees. However, he declined to give further comment on the amount that may or may not be agreed on.

“Some of the monies that are owed to some of the employees at the hotel go back for several years, so we want to ensure that it is accurate.

“We do not have a settlement with the management union at this point, but we hope to have that soon.

“I prefer not to comment on that at this time, because that is the subject of discussion between the union and the management. When they settle that, then I’ll be happy to,” Mr. Foulkes said.

Just last week while giving an update on the negotiations, President of The Bahamas Hotel Managerial Association, Obie Ferguson said that the union “will not be moved by nonsense”.

According to the union president, $1 million had been shaved off the settlement, taking it to $4 million plus an annuity of what was negotiated from 7 per cent to 4 per cent of worker’s pay.

Mr. Ferguson added that workers are still standing firm.