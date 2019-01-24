The Free National MovementÂ Member of Parliament for Centreville, Reece Chipman yesterday served notice in the HouseÂ of Assembly of his decision to resign as a member of the powerful Public Accounts Committee.

In a letter to the Speaker of the House of Assembly Mr. Chipman said, “In light of the absence of a House Approved Terms of Reference for the Public Accounts Committee, and the fact that the member for Killarney and the the Prime Minister of the Bahamas has publically called the Public Accounts Committee Funtionless, I hereby submit my resignation effective immediately.”Â

He added, “My resignation serves as a signal to the next generation, that the House of Assembly is the biggest issue in Bahamian Politics, and unless we fix it, as soon as possible, we lose you to an unjust, unfair oligarchy, that will continue to reign over a Nation, a Bahamas of imbedded “have nots”, and that, has very serious implications and “THAT” I cannot appreciate”

The Committee is appointed by the Speaker and chaired by a member of the Opposition.Â

Mr. Chipman, who is an accountant by profession,Â last year was relieved of his position as Chairman of the BahamasÂ Antiquities and MonumentÂ Commission by Prime Minister Doctor Hubert Minnis after a disagreementÂ overÂ the management of the Commission.Â Since then, he has been at odds with the governmentÂ onÂ the increase of Value Added Tax and a decision to lease the Town Centre Mall for the relocation of the General Post Office.

The freshman MP has declared his intention to contest the 2022 general election, insisting that he â€œis going nowhere.

He narrowly defeated former Prime Minister Perry Christie in the May 2017 election.