Former Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Travis Robinson is expected to make a communication in the House of Assembly today to respond to the revocation of his appointment.

Mr. Robinson – the youngest MP – was fired as a Parliamentary Secretary one day after he voted against his government’s push to increased value added tax to 12 per cent come July 1st.

In doing so, the Over the Hill representative reasoned that while it is important for the country to pay its debt to creditors, those in power must remember who they work for and who is forced to foot the bill.

In the aftermath, the MP walked the streets of his hard-hit community, meeting and greeting constituents with some on social media lauding him as a political gladiator.

Mr. Robinson was one of three FNM MPs stripped of their duties that day.



It is unknown whether the Bain and Grants Town MP will serve as a backbencher in the House or choose to sit as an independent member.

Golden Isles MP, Vaughn Miller, was removed as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Social Services along with Pineridge MP, with Rev. Frederick McAlpine, as Chairman of the Hotel Corporation.

Mr. Miller, earlier this week as a guest on Love 97’s radio show, Jones and Company, said he felt blindsided when Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, K. Peter Turnquest, announced during the presentation of the 2018/2019 budget that value added tax would be increased from 7.5 percent to 12 percent.

However, Mr. Miller said he took full responsibility for his actions and accepts being held responsible for them.

The MP said he did not think he would have been terminated. However, he said he still supports the Minnis led administration.