The 15-year-old Bahamas International Film Festival has expanded its outreach to young Bahamians by joining the Over the Hill Development Program in molding young people in those communities.

The program was designed around six pillars: alleviating poverty, economic empowerment, rejuvenation, smart technology, green technology and youth and elderly empowerment. These are all centered around being the social empowerment of the over hill communities.

The program is sponsored heavily by Aliv and URCA to have no shortage in providing all the necessary tools for the youth in this program.

The Bahamas international film festival has been taking workshops into schools since 2004, but this year there is a special focus on schools in the over hill communities.

This was done not only to encourage young people in these communities, but to prove the point that where are you from does not determine your capabilities. “The key message that we have been trying to send is the message of hope, getting rid of the stigma that nothing good could from over the hill, that positive exists over the hill…” says Kimmy Jones of the Office of the Prime Minister.

Students were taught how to screen play, how to use film equipment and skills of acting and editing. They were directed in the technical skills but given a free hand in writing the scripts. “We see this as a way to embrace the youth’s energy and direct their energies in a positive way”, says Leslie Vanderpool.

“When the prime minister announced the Over the Hill Community Development partnership initiative, we recognized the opportunity to direct the second phase of our youth and film project in an even more socially relevant way”, says Vanderpool.

The films produced in the second phase of the youth and film project will be premiered in November 2018 during the end of year film festival.