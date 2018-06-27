A number of Shantytown residents in New Providence may have relocated, but only a small number of them have applied to regularize their status.

Immigration Minister Brent Symonette put that number at 19 and said that all of them reside in Abaco’s Muddcommunity.

According to the minister, the Department of Immigration has a number of filing cabinets filled with approved permanent resident or citizenship files, but they’re simply unable to get in contact with the applicants.

He said, “we started to contact a number of them. Ihave a number of employees assigned specifically to call them. We’re finding a large number of them have left the country, they’re no longer here, their cell numbers have changed, or we simply cannot contact them.”

The minister said that he has a swearing in tomorrow, but only ten individuals are scheduled to recite their oath.

The ministry usually expects around 23 to 28 every two weeks, according to the minister.

He said this is an indication that the ministry is making a dent in its efforts to organize the system.

Mr. Symonette also said that he plans to meet with the chairman of the League of Haitian Pastors to set up a system that would allow the ministry to serve applicants more efficiently.

He advised those persons having outstanding matters before Immigration to speak with their pastor, who will relay the information to the league, and the league to the Department of Immigration.

The minister’s comments come as the push continues to modernize the system.

He told reporters outside the cabinet office yesterday that the ministry’s new computers are in the country.

The new Immigration system will be similar to that of the passport office at the initial cost of $11.3 million, but now at $18.6 million.