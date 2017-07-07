Suspects in an overnight armed robbery have been captured by police following a high-speed chase on Wednesday.

According to police, around 11 a.m. Southwestern Division officers were on patrol when they spotted two men driving on Fire Trail Road in a Nissan Note vehicle, which was stolen during an armed robbery at West Bay Street, near Sandy Port around 11 p.m.

Officers signaled the occupants of the vehicle to stop, but they refused and sped off.

Police chased the suspects until they stopped in Pride Estates, where they abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

After a short foot chase, the police caught the suspects and took them into custody.

In other crime news:

Police in Grand Bahama arrested two male suspects for drugs, firearms, and ammunition on Wednesday.

According to police, shortly before 1 p.m. officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit and the Mobile Division executed a search warrant at the residence in the Weddell Avenue area.

The police discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana, a pistol with three .9 millimeter rounds, a black Smith and Wesson pistol with eight .40 hollow tip rounds, one magazine containing .223 rounds and cash.

The two men were arrested and taken into police custody and are expected to be arraigned sometime this week.