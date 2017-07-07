Former Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Neville Wisdom yesterday expressed his sympathy to the family of the late Cleophas Adderley who passed away on July 5, 2017.

Calling in on Love 97’s daily talk show Issues of the Day, Mr. Wisdom gave a wealth of knowledge to listeners while giving condolences to the family.

“I had the privilege to have Cleophas Adderley as a part of my staff when I served as minister of youth, sports and culture,” Mr. Wisdom said.

Adding that he was a close friend of the family for many years, Mr. Wisdom also spoke to Mr. Adderley’s impeccable character.

“Aside from working with him in that capacity, I knew the family for about 50 years.

“I got to know the family very, very well and it was a pleasure working with Cleophas.

“I describe him as a cultural icon and I describe him as someone who is meticulous in his work,” Mr. Wisdom said.

Mr. Wisdom further added that Mr. Adderley was well known as he was involved in many different areas with regards to church and culture.

“He was the director of the National Youth Choir, but was also the director of the choir at Holy Trinity Church.

“He assisted in so many other organizations in terms of their cultural preparations and in terms of directing cultural artists in the right direction,” he said.

Besides being a cultural icon, Mr. Wisdom said Mr. Adderley, ‘a son of the soil,’ would be missed by all.

“Cleophas is going to be greatly missed in this country and I describe him as one of this country’s favourite sons, and finest sons.

“I give condolences to his family including his sisters Carmen and Rhoda, his brothers Hosea and John.

“He was predeceased by his brother “Bennie” Benedict, and his sister Helen who was a permanent secretary at one stage.

“He comes from a very distinguished family. His dad Cleophas Adderley served in the House of Assembly for a number of years and his mom was the matriarch of Dorchester Street and that area,” Mr. Wisdom said.

Mr. Wisdom concluded his remarks by noting that it was a sad time for the country and that Mr. Adderley was at peace.

“So, there [are] a lot of sad people today, but we also celebrate the fact that he was a Christian and I say that he has gone on to meet his God and to reap his rewards because I think he is going to hear well done,” he said.

Mr. Adderley was just last month awarded the Bahamian Icon’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to nation building through youth development.