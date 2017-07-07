The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

There is a particular attorney in The Bahamas, who wears the label “Queen’s Counsel”, who engages in quite degrading behavior, and is thereby giving all QCs in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas a bad name.

‘Queen’s Counsel’ is a coveted and somewhat infrequent distinction among attorneys in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and throughout British Commonwealth nations.

When you look at the cadre of Queen’s Counsel in The Bahamas, you see an impressive list of legal minds, and individuals—you would like to believe—of high integrity.

It is said that achieving the status and prestige of Queen’s Counsel is not easy. Attorneys who succeed are rewarded for practices in excellence, years of distinguished legal experience, and high levels of competence.

One law website described Queen’s Counsel this way:

“It is a term which connotes great respect within the legal profession. It is the highest level of professional recognition that a barrister can reach…. It is largely a title of honour and respect within the profession.”

Given this explanation, we can tell you what QC is not meant to connote or stand for.

A Queen’s Counsel is not expected to engage in and be party to unethical practices.

Yet, this particular Queen’s Counsel in The Bahamas has done so.

A Queen’s Counsel is not expected to knowingly abuse the rights of individuals singled out for particular punishment.

Yet, this particular Queen’s Counsel in The Bahamas has done so.

A Queen’s Counsel is not expected to go to international organizations and mislead them on circumstances in their home country and thereby sully the country’s good name.

Yet, this particular Queen’s Counsel in The Bahamas has done so.

A Queen’s Counsel is not expected to march up and down the streets with the symbol of the most evil and hated regime in the world’s history—a regime which sought to annihilate an entire race of people—and then make farcical, insensitive and outrageous comparisons to such a regime.

Yet, this particular Queen’s Counsel in The Bahamas has done so.

A Queen’s Counsel is not expected to attempt to subvert the will of the Bahamian people, to impede governance and prevent progress, development and the proper management of the affairs of the country.

Yet, this particular Queen’s Counsel in The Bahamas has done so.

A Queen’s Counsel is not expected to waste millions of taxpayers’ dollars on spurious court cases to achieve his client’s diabolical agenda and for the sake of lining his own pockets.

Yet, this particular Queen’s Counsel in The Bahamas has done so.

Is this particular Queen’s Counsel “honoured and respected in the legal profession” in the Bahamas? I think not!

One would imagine that this group of distinguished individuals, this group of Queen’s Counsel in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, would want to protect the title bestowed upon them and ensure that it remains one of “honour and respect”.

If that is so, then it is up to them to ensure that one of their own is suitably schooled and brought to heel on his inappropriate, outrageous and totally unacceptable behavior.

Unless, of course, Queen’s Counsel in this day and age means something different entirely.