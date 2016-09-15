Residents in the Wulff Road area say they fear that Tuesday’s triple shooting is the build-up to a turf war in the area.

Yesterday, police officials confirmed that they have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the shooting that left two men dead and a boy nursing wounds in hospital.

The shooting occurred on Peardale Street just off Wulff Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Officials say the two deceased were shot about the body. One of the men died at the scene. The other victims were taken to hospital via a private vehicle. However, the second man died in hospital.

The boy is said to be in stable condition.

The unidentified man, who police took into custody, is one of three suspects.

Up to press time, police were searching for 18-year-old Julio Edwin Deveaux of Morley Street, who is of a dark brown complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The second suspect is 23-year-old Quentino Renaldo Carey, otherwise called “Cyber”, of Frazier Allotment off Soldier Road and Union Village.

Carey is of dark brown complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

According to police, both men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached; however police should be contacted immediately.

When the Journal visited the crime scene yesterday, some residents said what happened Tuesday night was by no means an irregular occurrence and that more than likely there is more to come.

The first victim, according to The Journal’s sources, is a 23 year-old father of one, McKenzie Tellusnorth.

The second victim’s identity is unknown.

Area residents told the Journal that the boy, who was also unidentified, was walking to a water pump when the shooting occurred.

Officials are urging the public to come forward with any information regardless of how insignificant it may seem.

“We appeal to members of the public who live in this area whatever little information they can share to assist in trying to advance the investigation,” said Superintendent Clayton Fernander.

“We are actively pursuing this matter.”