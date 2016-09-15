With Baha Mar set to come on stream, as well as hosts of other resorts, tourism officials found it necessary to better hone the skills of several of its gaming officials.

The inaugural Gaming Board Leadership Development programme graduation ceremony was held yesterday at the British Colonial Hilton.

The nine-week training period that ran under the theme: “Equipped and Empowered To Embrace New Beginnings” saw 16 persons complete the initial development programme.

Secretary for the Gaming Board Verdant Scott spoke on the new challenges the board has to be prepared for as a result of amendments to the Gaming Act.

“The 2014 Gaming Act has placed a great deal of responsibility on the Board in ensuring that The Bahamas is a gaming jurisdiction, free from organized activities as well as the introduction of domestic gaming and interactive gaming. It is incumbent on us to ensure that the staff on the Board is properly skilled, properly trained both internally and externally to carry out the mandate of the Board,” he said.

“Gaming has been lying dormant for some time now with the industry having just one vibrant casino but with the introduction interactive gaming and with the Baha Mar property coming on stream as well as Resorts World in Bimini. There is a great deal of responsibility on the Board so we’re ensuring staff is well equipped to carry out this mandate.”

Deputy Director General of Tourism Ellison ‘Tommy’ Thompson spoke on the significance of the gaming industry on the tourism product.

“Tourism is a multi-billion dollar industry and gaming is an extremely vital part of the Bahamian tourism. We get a lot of revenue from the gaming industry as it goes directly into the Treasury. So the training is timely as far as the Gaming Board is concerned and upgrading the skills of its staff during this nine-week training period to ensure we’re beyond reproach in the gaming industry throughout the world,” Mr. Thompson said.

The programme took place from March 7th to May 3rd and focused mainly on persons acting in high management positions.

It was designed as an employment initiative to cultivate a learning culture in the department, with targeted training to help persons function in the ever evolving gaming industry.

The courses were centered on the creation of better leaders, promotion of team orientation and a greater degree of professionalism from persons within the gaming industry.