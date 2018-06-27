Plans are said to be progressing for the relocation of the General Post Office.“If the general post office does not function, nothing else in the postal sector functions. That is the nucleus of the operation…” says Minister Frankie Campbell. He says that he would like to thank the staff of the general post office that has for yearscontend with constant power outages, rats, mold infestation and leaking ceilings.

“The plan of the relocation is to be a work in progress and it will be finalized sooner than later. The plan is to also demolish the general post office’s current location as part of efforts to modernize the downtown area,” said the Minister.

These efforts are underway and “going well”, says Minister Campbell.

Workers have had to sit outside the building, along the walls in chairs. The Minister says that they intend to make the workers of the General Post Office happy and comfortable as soon as possible as their domain is where incoming and outgoing mail stops to be sorted. The general post office is different from “satellite offices”.