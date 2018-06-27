The pilot Busing program is said to be ready sooner than we think, Minister of Transport Frankie Campbell says that this initiative is expected to facilitate economic activity by relieving congestion on the streets of New Providence.

The plan is to create a more “sustainable urban bus system”, and providing that the pilot program is feasible, the electronic system will complement the pilot program rather than be in competition.

The Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers say that their plans are focused on restructuring the bus system completely.

Mr. Campbell says that the six-month program is ready to be launched, despite some small housekeeping matters from the government. He says that they will be solved shortly. The object of the project is to collect data that will speak to the feasibility of a unified bus system. He had hoped that they would have already been underway, but it is being actively pursued.

According to the Transport Minister, the cost of the pilot program has already been established. The IDB has already given $500,000 toward the program and the Bahamian government intends to match that with some $200,0000. “The data collection will help us to establish the costs and the parameters of a unified bus system island wide.” Says Campbell.

With over 200 of the 300 bus drivers in the Bahamas as members, the newly formed union along with the Ministry of Transport intend to change the face of bus drivers and Bahamians’ perception of them and to ensure that bus drivers are now obeying all safety regulations.