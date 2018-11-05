Two men were arraigned before a Magistrateâ€™s court Friday afternoon on stealing charges.

Theodore Brown and Santino Dames were charged before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister, on one count of the crime.

The court heard that on Tuesday October 30th, around 6:15 am, in New Providence the pair stole a silver Daewoo refrigerator from The Learning Resources Centre.

The men pleaded guilty with an explanation.

They admitted stealing the appliance from the kitchen of the Centre, then taking it to a womanâ€™s home.

The two accused stressed that they did not intentionally steal as they were hired to move the refrigerator.

They asked that the court be lenient because they were not aware of the situation at the time and apologized.

The pair had no previous convictions.

They were subsequently given a conditional discharge of 15 hours community service, to be named by the Department of Rehabilitative and Welfare Services.

Should the two fail to comply, they will be convicted and fined $500- or six-months imprisonment.

The matter was adjourned to December 12 at 10:00am for a report.