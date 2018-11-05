An alleged fraud spree finds Anastacia Moree behind bars.

The 39-year-old Montel Heights resident racked up 33 charges that included forgery, fraud by false pretenses, uttering certain forged documents, stealing, acquisition of proceeds and possession of proceeds of criminal conduct.

It is alleged that between January 17 and February 2, the accused obtained $22, 600.

She pleaded not guilty to all counts.

She was subsequently remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections and will return to court on November 19, and December 13.

Moree was represented by Attorney Ian Cargill.

