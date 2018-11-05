Two of the four so-called “rebel backbenchers” of the governing Free National Movement apologized this past weekend in a party conclave for their behavior over the last several months.

The Journal confirmed that Pineridge Member of Parliament Frederick McApline apologized to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis “if he offended him” and Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson in his remarks offered a blanket apology to the party.

An FNM Council Member said the two were part of four maverick backbenchers who voted against the government in the House of Assembly on the portion of the budget to increase Value Added Tax and a resolution to lease the Town Centre Mall for the General Post Office from Minister of Financial Service, Trade and Industry, Brent Symonette.

While the other two disgruntled MPs, Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller and Centreville MP Reece Chipman addressed the conclave, they did not apologise.

The Council Member who offered comments about the outcome of the conclave on the condition of anonymity said, “the consensus was that there is a communication problem between the government and supporters of the party.

The four dissatisfied MPs were accused of acting like opposition members .”

He said many who attended the conclave were shocked that the four were not verbally attacked.

“There must have been agreement before the conclave began not to attack the disgruntled MPs. On Friday, when all parliamentarians were present, the tone was one of team sport; tow the party line or separate. The good thing was that people got the opportunity to vent,” he said.

FNM members gathered in large numbers as the party kicked off the conclave on Friday at the Mackey Street Headquarters and at the Holy Trinity Activity Centre in Stapleton Gardens on Saturday.

The two-day conclave, under the theme: “21 st. Century governance: committed to the cause” was held to conduct a “critical and frank analysis and assessment of the party in keeping with its manifesto, party principles and philosophy of governance”.

The party also met to set a long-term strategy for the development of a think-tank, the ongoing development of new parliamentarians and party officers, and an improved communications program.

According to a statement released yesterday, “this critical assessment of the party included all aspects of the FNM including: leadership, the conduct of members of parliament and the performance of the party in government in discharging the mandate given by the Bahamian people” since the moment they took office.

This past Friday, the closed session included only members of the “parliamentary caucus”.

The session was opened by the Prime Minister and Party Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis.

In his address, Dr. Minnis noted that today the party’s vision is one of innovation and transformation.

He said that its mission is “to bring about fundamental and far-reaching change to The Bahamas”.

The prime minister told conclave attendees, “In just a year and a half, the party is already witnessing a new direction for the country, and that the government was succeeding on many fronts”.

The prime minister also admitted that the party made mistakes, and as a result the FNM’s accomplishments were overshadowed because of them.

He then reiterated the party’s need to improve its communications program, which he noted that he is committed to doing.