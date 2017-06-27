Yesterday marked the start of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) six-week Annual Summer Youth Programme.

The day started off with an opening ceremony at the Calvary Bible Church on Collins Avenue under the theme “We Are a Chosen Generation Destined for Greatness.”

The ceremony included a performance by the RBPF Band Division, a word of encouragement by Youth Pastor Nicholas Rodgers, and a presentation of awards to local businesses that have supported the youth divisions over the years.

In attendance, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade gave opening remarks recognizing parents and churches.

Mr. Greenslade said parents and churches are “pouring into the lives of young people and reaching out into the communities and trying to make things better for us.”

Former campers, who attended yesterday’s event spoke to The Bahama Journal and gave testimonials of the camp’s impact on their lives.

Former camper 21-year-old Wilton Johnson said being around the camp helped him to receive a better understanding of people and the kids from all around the community as one.

Since working as a facilitator, Johnson has seen the growth of the campers he mentors throughout the years.

“I see the changes in their behaviors and how the camp changes their behavior and make them better in their community and school as well,” explained Johnson.

Kreysha Bethel, 13, has been attending the camp for three years and sees the impact it has had in her life.

“The camp has been a great influence over the past three years because we’ve learned how to be obedient to our parents and to not be a part of gangs and crimes,” Bethel said.

The summer camp was created to engage young people, between the ages of 7-17, with positive activities such as academics, music, and sports, to keep them occupied and learn leadership and good decision-making skills, and character development.

The summer camp is also taking place on Family Islands such as Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera, and Acklins.