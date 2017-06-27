Police are searching for a male suspect responsible for shooting another man, leaving him detained in hospital.

According to police reports, shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, a man was walking on Palm Beach Street, when a male armed with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot.

Officials could not say the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Investigations continue.

Meantime, earlier that day around 2 p.m., Selective Enforcement Team officers, acting on information, conducted a search of an abandoned building located on Woods Alley.

There, police said, they uncovered a 12-guage shotgun along with a small quantity of marijuana.

No one was arrested for this find.

Then shortly before 10 p.m., officers assigned to the Selective Enforcement Team assisted by Mobile Division officers conducted an operation on the premises of the Sand Track located on West Bay Street, where a group of men and women were gathered.

A search was conducted of a Ford Ranger vehicle.

Police said an Austria Glock pistol, with 18 rounds of ammunition was found.

A search was also conducted of the shoreline and a .45 Austria pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition was recovered from the water.

The male occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody.