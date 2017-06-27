A pair of former Ministry of Education employees appeared in court yesterday to face charges of stealing by way of employment.

Appearing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney was 60-year-old Andrew Bridgewater of Glendale Subdivision and 59-year -old Paulette Wilson of Coral Harbour.

The pair was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit falsification of accounts, one count of fraud by false pretenses and one count of falsification of accounts.

The particulars are that between October 9, 2015 and March 18, 2016 while working as a chief clerk at the Ministry of Education, Wilson altered the overtime records of Bridgewater to show that between the aforementioned period he was entitled to $6,657.12 in overtime pay.

Bridgewater pleaded guilty to two out of the four counts, while Wilson pleaded not guilty to all.

During the proceedings, Magistrate McKinney informed the pair that the court had no jurisdiction to grant them bail, to which Wilson made a very emotional plea asking if there was no way that she can receive bail yesterday, with the judge saying an application can be made for a hearing, but due to the time of day, it would be very unlikely

The pair was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until August 10 when they will learn if the prosecution plans to proceed with a Voluntary Bill of Indictment or a Preliminary Inquiry into the matter.