A stolen vessel was recovered after being found by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Harbour Patrol Unit (HPU) over the weekend.

Calls made by Royal Bahamas Police Force (Cable Beach Police Station) indicated that a white 17-foot Boston Whaler named First Knight was stolen from Sandals dock sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

A search was subsequently conducted by HPU patrol craft RB-01 coxswained by Leading Seaman Anthony Hall and assisted by Marine Seaman Samuel Lewis.

Their efforts eventually led to the recovery of the vessel Sunday afternoon in waters North of Delaporte.

The vessel was handed over to the Cable Beach Police Station and Sandals Hotel Authority.