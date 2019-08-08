Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield said he will not issue a travel advisory following the recent mass shootings in the United States that occurred in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Although Opposition Leader Philip Davis believes a travel advisory against the U.S. is warranted, Henfield told The Bahama Journal that it is not a necessary measure.

“We have spoken to the Americans about the advisor effect of travel advisories on the Bahamas and the reasons which focus on tourism,” Mr. Henfield said.

“The prime minister has spoken to the president at his level and I have spoken the security of state at my level. We don’t see this as an opportunity to pile on.”

Instead, he wishes to use this opportunity to caution Bahamians when traveling.

“I think this is the time for us as the government to say to Bahamians wherever you’re traveling in the world, we live in a paradigm where terrorism, domestic or international, we must continue to be watchful. We must continue to be cognitive of our surroundings. If you see something, say something,” Mr. Henfield expressed.

On Monday, the government issued a statement extending condolences to families of the victims in last week’s mass shootings and said the country is praying for the recovery of those injured.

Uruguay and Venezuela have both issued travel warnings.

In a statement, the Venezuelan foreign minister suggested its citizens “postpone travel” to the U.S. in light of “hate crimes”.

Uruguay advised its citizens to avoid U.S. cities like Albuquerque, Detroit and Baltimore.

The Uruguay government also advised citizens to stay away from theme parks, shopping centers and sporting events.

American officials slapped the Bahamas with a level two travel warning back in March of this year which advised visitors to “exercise increased caution”.

According to the warning, American government personnel are not permitted to go in “Over-the-Hill” areas. They’re also barred from using jet ski rentals in New Providence and Paradise Island.