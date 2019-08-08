The newly renovated Rolleville Police Station reopened in Exuma on Wednesday after several years of no police presence.

At the station’s opening ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said the renovation was a part of the government’s pledge to meet the crime-fighting demands of the 21st century.

“My government remains committed to improving infrastructure and providing the good men and women of the force with the necessary equipment to perform their duties optimally and professionally,” Dr. Minnis said.

“The importance of proper police equipment, functioning vehicles and well-maintained stations cannot be overstated.”

Also attending the opening ceremony was Minister of National Security Marvin Dames, who said the police station is a part the government’s initiative to better serve Family Islanders.

“As a government, when we came into government more than two years ago, we recognized the importance of committing to the people of the Bahamas,” Mr. Dames said.

“To ensure we guarantee their safety, but as well to ensure that we as a government to take care of our law enforcement and to provide the best in service, equipment and resource to them so they will able to better serve you”

To meet the demands of Rolleville and the rest of the Exumas, the police station is now equipped with an interview room and proper cells.

According to the prime minister there are plans to renovate other police stations throughout the Bahamas in New Providence, South Andros and Eleuthera.

He noted that the FNM government has invested over $17 million in equipment and technology for the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

