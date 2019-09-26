The Ministry of Health refuted false social media claims surrounding the death of Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Petty Officer Scott Eugene Wallace and explained that his death was not related to his deployment in Abaco.

Petty Officer Wallace died yesterday at the age of 43.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health, Petty Officer Wallace suffered a cardiac arrest after presenting himself to the Marsh Harbour Clinic in Abaco on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

“He succumbed after emergency air evacuation and was pronounced dead at Doctor’s Hospital in Nassau,” the statement said.

“An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the exact cause of death and the relation to his known chronic medical illnesses, which were evident at the time of his presentation. Mr. Wallace’s medical history will remain confidential.

“There is no evidence that his death was in any way related to his posting in Abaco, the environment, air or water.”

Petty Officer Wallace was deployed on September 20 to Abaco where he and other defence force officers were actively engaged in providing relief assistance during the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

As a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Health revealed that 17 other RBDF and Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) officers deployed were examined.

“One other had symptoms of a rash and respiratory symptoms,” the Ministry of Heath’s statement added.

“There is no specific or generalized risk of inhabitation in Abaco. It is safe for officers of the RBPF, RBDF, other civil servants and the general population. The MOH and our partner agencies (including PAHO) continues to monitor the islands and have discovered no quarantinable illnesses or hazards that threaten the populations attempting to return to their homes and businesses.”

The Ministry of Health warned that the reckless and irresponsible social media claims distract from the everyday efforts of all positive minded individuals and reminded the public not to share such information unless it’s from a reputable and credible source.

Petty Officer Wallace joined the RBDF in 1998 and his colleagues remember him as a dedicated marine.

“Over the course of his 20-year career, he had provided the defence force and his country with exemplary service as an engineer in the Hull Section of the Engineering Department, as well as a member of the engineering team aboard HMBS Bahamas,” a RBDF statement said.

“A decorated marine, Petty Officer Wallace also served aboard the United States Coast Guard Training vessel GENTIAN, which had engaged in Maritime Law Enforcement throughout the Caribbean Basin. Additionally, he had participated in the 2004 Tradewinds Military Exercise in the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The Ministry of Health, Commander Defence Force Commodore Tellis Bethel and other members of the RBDF extend sincerest condolences to Petty Officer Wallace’s family.

