Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said the recent spate of criminal activity is not all on the police and “that everyone bears some level of responsibility”.



His remarks came during a press conference yesterday, where he announced the Ministry of National Security’s committees and boards.



His remarks also followed a murder suicide in Grand Bahama on Tuesday night and an early morning shooting in New Providence on Wednesday that left a man wounded.



According to police, shortly after 1 a.m., the victim was in his home in Nassau Village, when a gunman shot through the door, causing his injuries. He was treated at a hospital and discharged. No one else was injured during this incident.



The last few weeks saw a number of murders, a result of multiple shootings, which also left persons with injuries.



Minister Dames said police are doing their jobs, adding that more can still be done and called for everyone to bear some level of responsibility.



“This was certainly a tough month for the police, but it is not all the police fault. They continue to arrest these people. They have people in custody now for some of those mattes that occurred this week and they’re finding a nexus between quite a bit of them,” Minister Dames said.



“So, they are solving the matters. You have a situation where, the last time I gave a figure we had well over 100 people out on bail for murder. That’s unheard of in any country.



“And how many in jail, either on remand or serving time, I think it was well over 200. So, the police are, in fact, doing their jobs.



“Are they there yet? No, they are far from it, but we are working to provide them with the tools they need and the training to even improve.”



On Tuesday, police took a 23-year-old male into custody after an illegal firearm and ammunition were found in a home in Southeastern New Providence.



According to police reports it was shortly after 7 p.m., when officers from the South Eastern Division, acting on intelligence, conducted a search of a home in Pinewood Gardens and recovered a 9 millimeter pistol and seven rounds of ammunition.



The male is expected to be formally charged before a Magistrate’s Court later this week.